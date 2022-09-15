Sign up
337 / 365
Autumn clouds
It's still summer, but this year the typical autumn clouds suddenly appear.
15th September 2022
15th Sep 22
Antonio-S
ace
@antonios
I live very close to Óbidos, 100 km north of Lisbon - Portugal. Photography is a hobby, from the analogue era. My first SLR was a Nikon...
Tags
cloud
,
landscape
,
autumn
,
ant-s
Mags
ace
Wonderful view! Those clouds look like a fluffy comforter about to cover the land.
September 17th, 2022
Antonio-S
ace
@marlboromaam
I agree, in this region we often feel the clouds very low. It is an area with a micro climate and the sky sometimes provides fantastic images but also changes quickly.
The clouds in this photo after a few minutes were gone and the sky was clear.
September 17th, 2022
Corinne C
ace
Wonderful view
September 17th, 2022
The clouds in this photo after a few minutes were gone and the sky was clear.