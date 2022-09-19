Previous
Walls... by antonios
341 / 365

Walls...

In some walls, there are small spaces for us to see over there.
19th September 2022 19th Sep 22

Antonio-S

@antonios
I live very close to Óbidos, 100 km north of Lisbon - Portugal. Photography is a hobby, from the analogue era. My first SLR was a Nikon...
Photo Details

Corinne C ace
Love this composition
September 21st, 2022  
