346 / 365
21st century always on
We no longer need carrier pigeons or messengers on horseback..., "but these roofs need to be cleaned, can you send me an email with a quote please !?"
24th September 2022
24th Sep 22
Antonio-S
ace
@antonios
I live very close to Óbidos, 100 km north of Lisbon - Portugal. Photography is a hobby, from the analogue era. My first SLR was a Nikon...
Photo Details
Album
365
Camera
DMC-FZ100
Taken
24th September 2022 1:54pm
Tags
phone
,
balcony
,
house
,
roof
,
ant-s
