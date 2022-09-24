Previous
Next
21st century always on by antonios
346 / 365

21st century always on

We no longer need carrier pigeons or messengers on horseback..., "but these roofs need to be cleaned, can you send me an email with a quote please !?"
24th September 2022 24th Sep 22

Antonio-S

ace
@antonios
I live very close to Óbidos, 100 km north of Lisbon - Portugal. Photography is a hobby, from the analogue era. My first SLR was a Nikon...
94% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise