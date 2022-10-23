Previous
1 year 365 - Thank you by antonios
Photo 375

1 year 365 - Thank you

Thank you to those who see, follow, comment and also to those who see, don't follow, don't comment. In other words, everyone!
The 365 challenge helps remind our brain that we don't walk in the world just because our heart is still beating.
23rd October 2022 23rd Oct 22

Antonio-S

ace
@antonios
I live very close to Óbidos, 100 km north of Lisbon - Portugal. Photography is a hobby, from the analogue era. My first SLR was a Nikon...
102% complete

Mags ace
Nice capture and sentiment.
October 24th, 2022  
