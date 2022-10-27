Sign up
Photo 379
...it's straight ahead then left !
There are new students in town.
27th October 2022
27th Oct 22
Antonio-S
ace
@antonios
I live very close to Óbidos, 100 km north of Lisbon - Portugal. Photography is a hobby, from the analogue era. My first SLR was a Nikon...
Photo Details
Views
8
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D90
Taken
26th October 2022 4:57pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
nature
,
people
,
walking
,
garden
,
ant-s
