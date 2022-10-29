Previous
An alternative POV by antonios
Photo 381

An alternative POV

We rarely look at the doors from below. The camera placed on the floor helps, and this door is particularly beautiful.
29th October 2022

Antonio-S

@antonios
I live very close to Óbidos, 100 km north of Lisbon - Portugal. Photography is a hobby, from the analogue era. My first SLR was a Nikon...
