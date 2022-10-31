Previous
Next
There are things on the floor ! by antonios
Photo 383

There are things on the floor !

Things we shouldn't step on just because they're on the ground.
31st October 2022 31st Oct 22

Antonio-S

ace
@antonios
I live very close to Óbidos, 100 km north of Lisbon - Portugal. Photography is a hobby, from the analogue era. My first SLR was a Nikon...
105% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Suzanne ace
I really like the contrasts in this, the lines and the pop of colour! Favourite
November 1st, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise