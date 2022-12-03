Previous
It could be a picture in spring... by antonios
Photo 416

It could be a picture in spring...

But it's not, in December there are also flowers and bees in activity.
3rd December 2022 3rd Dec 22

Antonio-S

@antonios
I live very close to Óbidos, 100 km north of Lisbon - Portugal. Photography is a hobby, from the analogue era. My first SLR was a Nikon...
