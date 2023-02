Testing an Olympus E-M10

After several years shooting with a Nikon DSLR, I'm open to switching to micro 4/3 and here I went to test an Olympus E-M10 with very little use, almost like new.

I crossed to the other side of the Tagus river and went to capture the light that "you feel" there and where you can see a part of Lisbon far in the distance.