Previous
Next
An unfriendly swan... photo 4 of 4 by antonios
Photo 485

An unfriendly swan... photo 4 of 4

ok... domestic problems !
24th February 2023 24th Feb 23

Antonio-S

@antonios
I live very close to Óbidos, 100 km north of Lisbon - Portugal. Photography is a hobby, from the analogue era. My first SLR was a Nikon...
132% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise