What starts first? by antonios
What starts first?

Is it the graffiti that causes degradation or the lack of maintenance that encourages graffiti?
27th February 2023 27th Feb 23

Antonio-S

@antonios
I live very close to Óbidos, 100 km north of Lisbon - Portugal. My first SLR was a Nikon F601. Today, I use Nikon, Olympus and a...
134% complete

Mags ace
Love the textures!
March 6th, 2023  
