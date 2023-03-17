Previous
B(lue)&W lines by antonios
Photo 506

B(lue)&W lines

It could have been in B&W but the color here was very appealing and I couldn't resist that blue sky.
17th March 2023 17th Mar 23

Antonio-S

@antonios
I live very close to Óbidos, 100 km north of Lisbon - Portugal.
Suzanne ace
I like the abstractness of this.
March 27th, 2023  
