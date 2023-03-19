Previous
Next
POVs of a candle lamp ( 2 ) by antonios
Photo 508

POVs of a candle lamp ( 2 )

On a small terrace where different elements could be combined but with very little physical space to look for different angles.
19th March 2023 19th Mar 23

Antonio-S

@antonios
I live very close to Óbidos, 100 km north of Lisbon - Portugal. My first SLR was a Nikon F601. Today, I use Nikon, Olympus and a...
139% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise