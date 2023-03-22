Sign up
Photo 511
Up there...
In the shop window
22nd March 2023
22nd Mar 23
Antonio-S
ace
@antonios
I live very close to Óbidos, 100 km north of Lisbon - Portugal. My first SLR was a Nikon F601. Today, I use Nikon, Olympus and a...
3
4
1
365
E-M10 Mark III
19th March 2023 10:01pm
Tags
man
,
mannequin
Petespost
I'm lost you got me, I thought it was a man at first but no arm ?? Not Santa
March 29th, 2023
Elisa Smith
ace
I like this.
March 29th, 2023
Antonio-S
@mirroroflife
Yes, in fact, this shop window on the 3rd floor of a street leaves that feeling on people... is it really a person? Very creative on the part of the store.
March 29th, 2023
Petespost
Your really observant
March 29th, 2023
