Up there... by antonios
Photo 511

Up there...

In the shop window
22nd March 2023 22nd Mar 23

Antonio-S

ace
@antonios
I live very close to Óbidos, 100 km north of Lisbon - Portugal. My first SLR was a Nikon F601. Today, I use Nikon, Olympus and a...
Photo Details

Petespost
I'm lost you got me, I thought it was a man at first but no arm ?? Not Santa
March 29th, 2023  
Elisa Smith ace
I like this.
March 29th, 2023  
Antonio-S
@mirroroflife Yes, in fact, this shop window on the 3rd floor of a street leaves that feeling on people... is it really a person? Very creative on the part of the store.
March 29th, 2023  
Petespost
Your really observant
March 29th, 2023  
