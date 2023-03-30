Previous
Next
Inseparable and everywhere... by antonios
Photo 519

Inseparable and everywhere...

...people and smartphones!
30th March 2023 30th Mar 23

Antonio-S

ace
@antonios
I live very close to Óbidos, 100 km north of Lisbon - Portugal. My first SLR was a Nikon F601. Today, I use Nikon, Olympus and a...
142% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Mags ace
A sad tale about what we've become.
March 31st, 2023  
Antonio-S ace
@marlboromaam ...too much communication without feeling the energy of presence.
March 31st, 2023  
Mags ace
@antonios Well said!
March 31st, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise