Previous
Next
Night walks ( 1 of 4 ) by antonios
Photo 523

Night walks ( 1 of 4 )

Cows don't know how to take off their skates, humans left theirs at home.
3rd April 2023 3rd Apr 23

Antonio-S

ace
@antonios
I live very close to Óbidos, 100 km north of Lisbon - Portugal. My first SLR was a Nikon F601. Today, I use Nikon, Olympus and a...
143% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Mags ace
LOL! Love the narrative and your image!
April 4th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise