Previous
Next
People 1 ( alone ) by antonios
Photo 533

People 1 ( alone )

13th April 2023 13th Apr 23

Antonio-S

ace
@antonios
I live very close to Óbidos, 100 km north of Lisbon - Portugal. My first SLR was a Nikon F601. Today, I use Nikon, Olympus and a...
146% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Walks @ 7 ace
Just a slice of daily life and very much like the reflection patterns
April 17th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise