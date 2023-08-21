Previous
Next
Exhibition "Life of Frida Kahlo" by antonios
Photo 614

Exhibition "Life of Frida Kahlo"

An interesting exhibition with an interactive component, multimedia and virtual reality about the life of Frida Kahlo.
21st August 2023 21st Aug 23

Antonio-S

ace
@antonios
I live very close to Óbidos, 100 km north of Lisbon - Portugal. My first SLR was a Nikon F601. Today, I use Nikon, Olympus and a...
168% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Mags ace
Unique and interesting. Reminds me of a dream I had last night - which had me going in circles.
August 27th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise