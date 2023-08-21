Sign up
Photo 614
Exhibition "Life of Frida Kahlo"
An interesting exhibition with an interactive component, multimedia and virtual reality about the life of Frida Kahlo.
21st August 2023
21st Aug 23
Antonio-S
ace
@antonios
I live very close to Óbidos, 100 km north of Lisbon - Portugal. My first SLR was a Nikon F601. Today, I use Nikon, Olympus and a...
Tags
frida kahlo
,
lisbon
,
exhibition
,
ant-s
Mags
ace
Unique and interesting. Reminds me of a dream I had last night - which had me going in circles.
August 27th, 2023
