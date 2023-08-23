Sign up
Photo 616
Human silhouette
African hair is a medium to develop art and there are great artists anonymous.
23rd August 2023
23rd Aug 23
Antonio-S
ace
@antonios
I live very close to Óbidos, 100 km north of Lisbon - Portugal. My first SLR was a Nikon F601. Today, I use Nikon, Olympus and a...
Album
365
Camera
E-M10 Mark III
Taken
20th August 2023 4:01pm
Tags
hair
,
art
,
human
,
africa
,
ant-s
