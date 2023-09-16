Previous
The floor does not have to change

Here the ecological “Portuguese sidewalk” surface is respected without having to change to a cycle path with a waterproof surface. The natural drainage of water into the ground occurs naturally.
16th September 2023 16th Sep 23

Antonio-S

