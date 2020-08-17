Sign up
Photo 492
Reservoir
This is a photo of a reservoir that I took while on my trip to California last year. I remember being amazed at how blue the water was.
17th August 2020
17th Aug 20
0
0
April
@april16
Hi! I go by the name of April and I live in New York. I joined the 365 Project in March, 2014. ...
493
photos
10
followers
14
following
135% complete
Views
5
365
Canon PowerShot G7 X
23rd August 2019 7:22pm
Tags
water
,
reservoir
