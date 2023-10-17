Sign up
94 / 365
Through
Stuck forever on the down ramp in shopping centre. Started to rain hard, so took a photo through the rain, through the windscreen, and through the open window to the trees and scene beyond. Eventually went through the boom gate.
17th October 2023
17th Oct 23
AnnabelleQ
@aq21
My challenge is to take each photo using my less than adequate android phone camera.
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Fantastic abstract
October 17th, 2023
