Previous
Through by aq21
94 / 365

Through

Stuck forever on the down ramp in shopping centre. Started to rain hard, so took a photo through the rain, through the windscreen, and through the open window to the trees and scene beyond. Eventually went through the boom gate.
17th October 2023 17th Oct 23

AnnabelleQ

@aq21
My challenge is to take each photo using my less than adequate android phone camera.
25% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Christine Sztukowski ace
Fantastic abstract
October 17th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise