Good morning lovely tree. by aq21
100 / 365

Good morning lovely tree.

Thankyou for not dropping branches on our caravan during the cyclonic winds last night.
23rd October 2023 23rd Oct 23

AnnabelleQ

@aq21
My challenge is to take each photo using my less than adequate android phone camera.
27% complete

