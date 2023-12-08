Previous
Blue Horror! by aq21
Blue Horror!

Opened a tub of pot set Yoghurt and it was just liquid. Urk! Also, what the? So this is the lid with an extra colour and grunge filter. The blue is the lid.
8th December 2023 8th Dec 23

AnnabelleQ

@aq21
My challenge is to take each photo using my less than adequate android phone camera.
Babs ace
Looks like the inside of a Petri dish
December 8th, 2023  
