Eye of the storm by aq21
Eye of the storm

This spectacular storm front travelling over our house.
13th February 2024 13th Feb 24

AnnabelleQ

@aq21
My challenge is to take each photo using my less than adequate android phone camera.
Wylie ace
Wow, that looks great. Loads of drama!
February 13th, 2024  
