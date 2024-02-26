Previous
Windswept by aq21
Windswept

A tortured tree in the country
26th February 2024

AnnabelleQ

@aq21
My challenge is to take each photo using my less than adequate android phone camera.
Andrew-Bede Allsop ace
Nice atmospheric image. I wonder if it it is worth trying with the tree composed on the left so it is leaning into the frame? Just an idea.
February 26th, 2024  
