After the storm by aq21
After the storm

Debris washing up on the beach after the storms. Large gull obligingly flew into the frame.
7th April 2024 7th Apr 24

AnnabelleQ

@aq21
My challenge is to take each photo using my less than adequate android phone camera.
Bec ace
What a gorgeous shot with so much contrasting colour.
April 7th, 2024  
Cordiander
Stunning!
April 7th, 2024  
Babs ace
The sky looks fabulous. How considerate of the gull to fly into the picture
April 7th, 2024  
