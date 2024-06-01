Previous
Stormy by aq21
312 / 365

Stormy

I think the streak running through the cloud is a raindrop. It was howling wind and pouring rain.
1st June 2024 1st Jun 24

AnnabelleQ

@aq21
My challenge is to take each photo using my less than adequate android phone camera.
85% complete

