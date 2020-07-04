Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 675
Blanket
Blanket squares sewed together for a friend. I did not knit the squares.
4th July 2020
4th Jul 20
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
ArkensielPhotogra...
@arkensiel
I retired on 30 June 2006 from PriceWaterhouseCoopers and from tutoring as an Associate Lecturer for the Open University on 30 June 2019. I was...
675
photos
3
followers
2
following
184% complete
View this month »
668
669
670
671
672
673
674
675
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 8
Taken
4th July 2020 4:21pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
knitting
,
blanket
,
squares
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close