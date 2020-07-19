Sign up
Photo 616
by the lake
16 July 2020
Your challenge is to do a panorama. I see your phone can do that, and I'd love to see some of your city.
19th July 2020
19th Jul 20
Arnica
@arnica17
I live in Indonesia. I use a phone camera.
616
photos
21
followers
22
following
609
610
611
612
613
614
615
616
Views
0
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
SM-G532G
Taken
16th July 2020 5:06pm
get-pushed-416
Arnica
@aecasey
July 17th, 2020
