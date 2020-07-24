Previous
Next
window by arnica17
Photo 621

window

get pushed= photographing shadow

sorry it's rather simple
24th July 2020 24th Jul 20

Arnica

@arnica17
I live in Indonesia. I use a phone camera.
170% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Arnica
@randystreat
July 23rd, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise