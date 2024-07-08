Previous
Another View from the Attic by augusto
8 / 365

Another View from the Attic

The big water deposit is 2.6km away. Those 2 high structures are from Vasco da Gama bridge (Lisbon, Portugal) and are more than 14km away in straight line. Ah... and with a lot of heat distortion...
8th July 2024 8th Jul 24

Photo Details

