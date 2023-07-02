Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
19 / 365
Light Test
My best buddy helps me to set up my lighting.
2nd July 2023
2nd Jul 23
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Aydyn
ace
@aydyn
Have camera, will travel. I've been doing 365 projects since 2010, which has been an interesting experience and continues to be.
19
photos
2
followers
7
following
5% complete
View this month »
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365 - 2023
Camera
Canon EOS 5D Mark III
Taken
2nd July 2023 3:57pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Tags
dog
,
golden
,
outdoors
,
retriever
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close