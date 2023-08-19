Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
58 / 365
Shopping Cart
People in my town have this habit of leaving shopping carts in odd places and in odd ways
19th August 2023
19th Aug 23
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Aydyn
ace
@aydyn
Have camera, will travel. I've been doing 365 projects since 2010, which has been an interesting experience and continues to be. Even though I take...
59
photos
4
followers
13
following
16% complete
View this month »
52
53
54
55
56
57
58
59
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
1
Album
One Photo a Day
Camera
Canon PowerShot G7 X Mark III
Taken
19th August 2023 6:38am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
moni kozi
I think it's valid all over the place. There's a tag for these shots here on 365.
Great shot!
August 21st, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close
Great shot!