Previous
Next
Shopping Cart by aydyn
58 / 365

Shopping Cart

People in my town have this habit of leaving shopping carts in odd places and in odd ways
19th August 2023 19th Aug 23

Aydyn

ace
@aydyn
Have camera, will travel. I've been doing 365 projects since 2010, which has been an interesting experience and continues to be. Even though I take...
16% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

moni kozi
I think it's valid all over the place. There's a tag for these shots here on 365.
Great shot!
August 21st, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise