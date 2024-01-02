Sign up
2024-01-02
When walking with a camera, you tend to notice the world around you, all the subtleties, the nuances, and things you wouldn't see otherwise. This is something I never would have noticed had I not had my camera, I would have stepped right over it.
2nd January 2024
2nd Jan 24
Aydyn
ace
@aydyn
I have had a profound interest in photography for many years, so much so that I have managed to make a career out of it....
Julie Duncan
ace
So true!
January 3rd, 2024
kali
ace
agree, I enjoy random finds such as these
January 3rd, 2024
