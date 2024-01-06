Sign up
151 / 365
2024-01-06-Saturday
One of the coldest days so far. The dregs of winter are setting in.
6th January 2024
6th Jan 24
Aydyn
ace
@aydyn
I have had a profound interest in photography for many years, so much so that I have managed to make a career out of it....
Album
One Photo a Day
Camera
NIKON Z 6_2
Taken
6th January 2024 3:52pm
Tags
b&w
,
blackandwhite
,
winter
,
canada
,
cold
,
ontario
,
bw-86
Nick
ace
Love this 😀
January 6th, 2024
