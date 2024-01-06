Previous
2024-01-06-Saturday by aydyn
151 / 365

2024-01-06-Saturday

One of the coldest days so far. The dregs of winter are setting in.
6th January 2024 6th Jan 24

Aydyn

ace
@aydyn
I have had a profound interest in photography for many years, so much so that I have managed to make a career out of it....
41% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Nick ace
Love this 😀
January 6th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise