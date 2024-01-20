Sign up
165 / 365
2024-01-20-Saturday
Trying to get outside and take photos in -20 weather. It has to take a lot for me to take my camera out to photograph something. Frozen desolate graffiti did the job :D
20th January 2024
20th Jan 24
1
1
Aydyn
ace
@aydyn
I have had a profound interest in photography for many years, so much so that I have managed to make a career out of it....
165
Annie D
ace
Fabulous grunge
January 21st, 2024
