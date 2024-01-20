Previous
2024-01-20-Saturday by aydyn
2024-01-20-Saturday

Trying to get outside and take photos in -20 weather. It has to take a lot for me to take my camera out to photograph something. Frozen desolate graffiti did the job :D
Aydyn

Annie D ace
Fabulous grunge
January 21st, 2024  
