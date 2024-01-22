Sign up
167 / 365
2024-01-22-Monday
22nd January 2024
22nd Jan 24
Aydyn
@aydyn
I have had a profound interest in photography for many years, so much so that I have managed to make a career out of it....
167
2
1
One Photo a Day
NIKON Z 6_2
22nd January 2024 5:04pm
Public
b&w
macro
Diana
Wonderful textures and light.
January 23rd, 2024
