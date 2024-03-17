Sign up
2024-03-17
Playing around with gels and white balance. I set my camera to tungsten WB and put a half-cut of CTO on my flash. The result is a blue sky (as opposed to the crappy grey one) and a balanced subject :D
17th March 2024
Aydyn
ace
@aydyn
I have had a profound interest in photography for many years, so much so that I have managed to make a career out of it....
Photo Details
Views
4
Album
One Photo a Day
Camera
Canon EOS 5D Mark III
Taken
17th March 2024 12:37pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
