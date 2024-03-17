Previous
2024-03-17 by aydyn
Playing around with gels and white balance. I set my camera to tungsten WB and put a half-cut of CTO on my flash. The result is a blue sky (as opposed to the crappy grey one) and a balanced subject :D
