Macro Insect by aydyn
Macro Insect

Normal People: A bug in our house! Kill it!
Me: A bug in our house! Where's my camera! Wait, I need a macro lens! Shit where's my flash! Damn, my diffuser... No, stop crawling away, I'll be right back! Ok, manual F16... Stop crawling!
2nd April 2024 2nd Apr 24

Aydyn

