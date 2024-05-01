Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
267 / 365
Recording History
A historical weapons shoot. Weaponry that spans from WW2 to the Cold War, including Uzi's, AK's, an MP-40, and a .30 Cal. What a blast :D
1st May 2024
1st May 24
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Aydyn
ace
@aydyn
I have had a profound interest in photography for many years, so much so that I have managed to make a career out of it....
267
photos
14
followers
23
following
73% complete
View this month »
260
261
262
263
264
265
266
267
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
One Photo a Day
Camera
NIKON Z 6_2
Taken
1st May 2024 12:09pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close