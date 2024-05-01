Previous
Recording History by aydyn
267 / 365

Recording History

A historical weapons shoot. Weaponry that spans from WW2 to the Cold War, including Uzi's, AK's, an MP-40, and a .30 Cal. What a blast :D
1st May 2024 1st May 24

Aydyn

