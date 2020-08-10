Robby the Robot

Robby the Robot, from The Forbidden Planet. He's a 13" Walmart exclusive toy. They have him, and Iron Giant.



Iron Giant is from a relatively recent movie kids still watch, so I get selling that, but what kid is clamoring for a Robby the Robot? Or are they making them to sell to old people like me, with a soft spot for 50's robot designs?



Heck, Robby the Robot was already quite old when I was a kid.



Any way, he lights up and says lines from the movie when you press a button on his chest, and he also "walks" (it's more of a shuffle) and rotates his torso left and right when you flip a switch on the back. Totally worth $20.