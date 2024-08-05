Another day, another blue Heron

Did I see 2 blue herons in 2 different places in 2 days... or is he following me?



Yesterday's photo was taken on my Canon EOS r50 with the 55 to 210mm kit lens at maximum zoom. This photo was taken with my little Panasonic Zs60 point-and-shoot that I take along on bike rides, also at maximum zoom. It's no where near the quality of the Canon, but I bought it years ago for $135, used, and it fits in a little case on my belt. I bought it to have something to take on a mountain bike rides over rough terrain where I would never haul my more expensive cameras. I'm quite pleased with it.