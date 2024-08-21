Previous
Downtown, viewed from the quarry. by batfish
Photo 1184

Downtown, viewed from the quarry.

This zoomed-in photo was taken from just about the same spot as the panorama I previously posted.
21st August 2024 21st Aug 24

Batfish

@batfish
324% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise