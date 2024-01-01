01/01 Candle light by beatricekocina
01/01 Candle light

“There are two ways of spreading light; to be the candle or the mirror that reflects it.”
- Edith Wharton -

New year - new photo beginnings. I'm back, friends.
1st January 2024

Beatrice Kocina

@beatricekocina
