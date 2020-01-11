Previous
Something for Ellie by beckyk365
11 / 365

Something for Ellie

Al is making a special stepstool for Ellie. It’ll be partially enclosed so it’s extra safe and high enough that she can be countertop height and “help” her parents make supper.
