Alfred’s Victorian by beckyk365
21 / 365

Alfred’s Victorian

Tonight we went out for our anniversary dinner to a special “date night” restaurant that’s in an old Victorian mansion, filled with spectacular stain glass windows and ornate woodwork. When I made the reservation, I mentioned it was our anniversary. Glad I did because they seated us in a private little alcove and treated us with a glass of champagne. The wooden panels behind us open up to Stainglass, but they keep them shut during the winter to keep out the cold. Which was a good thing because it was quite chilly in that little alcove. Fun night!
BeckyJo

@beckyk365
