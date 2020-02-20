Previous
Still Life 4: Travelers Still Life by beckyk365
46 / 365

Still Life 4: Travelers Still Life

If I had planned ahead I could have been more creative. But at least it’s authentic. Are we there yet?
20th February 2020 20th Feb 20

BeckyJo

