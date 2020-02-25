Previous
Next
Happy Fasnacht Day! by beckyk365
48 / 365

Happy Fasnacht Day!

I stopped at the florist today to get flowers for my sister-in-law and the florist gave me two homemade fasnachts. It’s been years since I’ve had one. They’re traditionally eaten the day before Lent.
25th February 2020 25th Feb 20

BeckyJo

ace
@beckyk365
I was on Shuttercal for several years and loved it. When it closed up shop, a handful of us ShutterCal'ers migrated here. Really looking...
13% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise