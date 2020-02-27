Previous
Gerbera Daisy by beckyk365
Gerbera Daisy

From the bouquet I was going to give my sister-in-law. She’s not up for visitors so I’ll have to enjoy these flowers and get her a fresh bouquet later.
27th February 2020 27th Feb 20

BeckyJo

@beckyk365
I was on Shuttercal for several years and loved it. When it closed up shop, a handful of us ShutterCal'ers migrated here. Really looking...
